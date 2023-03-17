Gott has a 2-0 record, 6.35 ERA and 1.41 WHIP across 5.2 innings over six Cactus League appearances.
Gott has actually been much more effective than his ERA and WHIP would indicate, as the bloated figures are essentially the byproduct of one poor outing against the Guardians on Feb. 28. The veteran right-hander allowed four earned runs on two hits and two walks over two-thirds of an inning, but Gott has otherwise fired five scoreless frames during which he's conceded four hits while recording three strikeouts. Gott is expected to be a key middle-innings asset for manager Scott Servais after posting 11 holds alongside a 4.14 ERA and 1.03 WHIP across 45 appearances for the Brewers in 2022.