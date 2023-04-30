Gott (0-2) took the loss in extra innings against the Blue Jays on Saturday, allowing an unearned run on two hits and a walk without retiring a batter.

Called on in a tie game for the second time in as many days, Gott once again faltered. Saturday, his troubles began immediately when he allowed a Vladimir Guerrero single that advanced inning-opening runner Bo Bichette to third base and then surrendered a game-winning single to Daulton Varsho after intentionally walking Matt Chapman. After opening the season with five straight scoreless appearances, Gott has now surrendered at least an unearned run in five of his subsequent eight outings.