Gott (0-1) took the loss against the Blue Jays on Friday, allowing an earned run on two hits and a hit batsman over one inning. He struck out one.

The veteran right-hander saw a streak of four appearances without allowing an earned run snapped when he surrendered a go-ahead single to George Springer in the sixth inning that would prove to be the difference in the game. Friday's stumble notwithstanding, Gott has been a relatively effective asset out of the bullpen in his first Mariners season, posting five holds alongside a 2.57 ERA and 1.07 WHIP across 14 innings over 13 appearances.