Gott (0-3) took the extra-innings loss against the Nationals on Tuesday, allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits and a walk across one inning.

Tasked with preserving a 4-4 tie when he entered in the 11th inning, Gott, who'd been activated from the injured list prior to Tuesday's game, nearly escaped unscathed but allowed a two-out, two-run double to Lane Thomas and an RBI single to Garcia. Those three runs proved the difference in the game, handing the righty a loss. Given he'd also conceded five earned runs on four hits over one inning against the Rangers on June 4 in his last outing before going on the IL, Gott has seen what was once a 1.75 ERA quickly balloon to 3.90.