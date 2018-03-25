The Mariners reassigned Gosewisch to their minor-league camp Sunday, TJ Cotterill of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

With Gosewisch likely ticketed for Triple-A Tacoma to begin the season, Mike Marjama is slated to open the season as the Mariners' backup catcher behind primary option Mike Zunino. Gosewisch made 11 appearances for the big club in 2017, recording just two hits in 28 at-bats.