Gosewisch agreed to a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Friday that includes an invitation to spring training.

The 34-year-old has seen his appearances at the major-league level decline each year since 2014, playing in just 11 games for Seattle this past season. During those contests, he went 2-for-28 with 14 strikeouts, and remains a likely candidate to start the 2018 season with Triple-A Tacoma.