Adcock (undisclosed) has been throwing live batting practices on back fields and could make his Cactus League debut this week, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

The young right-hander was impressive across his first 12 big-league appearances in 2023, with Adcock posting a 3.45 ERA and 0.70 WHIP across 15.2 innings. While he did have trouble keeping the ball in the park (2.3 HR/9), Adcock also showed impressive location for a player who'd never pitched about the Double-A level before his mid-June promotion. "Ty Adcock throws strikes," Servais said when asked Sunday morning what stood out about him. "For a guy who pitched about 28 professional innings before he got to the big leagues, that's kind of unheard of."