Adcock (undisclosed) gave up an earned run on one hit over one inning of relief Tuesday in the Mariners' 10-9 Cactus League loss to the Rangers.

The one-inning outing marked Adcock's spring debut, after the Mariners had elected to take things slowly in camp with the right-hander while he managed an unspecified health concern. Adcock reached the big leagues for the first time in 2023, working 15.2 innings out of the Seattle bullpen while pitching to a 3.45 ERA, 0.70 WHIP and 11:0 K:BB.