France went 2-for-4 with a run-scoring single and an RBI double in a win over the Astros on Wednesday.

France is now slashing .444/.500/.556 in his 40 plate appearances with runners in scoring position this season following another pair of clutch hits Wednesday. The 26-year-old also pushed his season line to .302/.367/.476 with his multi-hit effort, his third of the last five games.