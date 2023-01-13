France and the Mariners agreed on a one-year, $4.1 million contract Friday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
France and the team won't have to go through the arbitration process anymore after they struck a deal Friday. The 28-year-old produced a .274/.338/.436 slash line with a career-high 20 homers and 83 RBI over 551 at-bats in 140 games with the Mariners. Hitting in the heart of a productive Seattle lineup, France will continue to have significant fantasy value in 2023.
