France went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk during a win over the Angels in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

France's 393-foot shot left in the third inning would prove to be the difference in the low-scoring game. The 28-year-old's homer was his fourth in the last 11 games, and he's now just five away from eclipsing the career-high 18 he slugged in 2021.