France went 2-for-4 with an RBI sacrifice fly and a run-scoring single in a win over the Athletics on Friday.

France's average had plummeted from .312 to .287 entering Friday night's game thanks to a 16-game skid during which he'd hit just .156 (10-for-64), but his first multi-hit effort since July 25 helped him to a productive night. The 27-year-old's BABIP was just .176 during that slump, however, so he could certainly be due for a turnaround in coming games.