France went 2-for-3 with two runs and was also hit by a pitch twice in a win over the Twins on Sunday.

The 26-year-old now sports a stellar .439 on-base percentage following Sunday's busy day, extending a favorable pattern he's consistently exhibited since arriving via trade from the Padres at the deadline last season. France has offered some solid power production early as well, lacing a pair of doubles and a home run across his first 41 plate appearances.