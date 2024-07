France cleared waivers Tuesday and was outrighted off the roster, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

France was placed on waivers Sunday and went unclaimed. He'll now have the option to accept an outright assignment to the Mariners' Triple-A affiliate or decline the assignment and elect free agency. Although France is having a down year, he has a strong track record of being a starting caliber first baseman and should warrant plenty of interest if he hits the open market.