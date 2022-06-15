France went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and three strikeouts in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Twins.

France doubled the Mariners' lead to 4-0 with his fifth-inning blast off Twins starter Joe Ryan. With the hit, France has gotten on base in nine straight games, with hits in seven of those contests, including three homers. The 27-year-old is up to 10 long balls, 41 RBI, 29 runs scored, 12 doubles and a .322/.399/.494 slash line through 278 plate appearances. The three strikeouts should be considered unusual -- he's only striking out at a 13.7 percent rate this year after Tuesday's undisciplined showing.