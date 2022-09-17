France went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Friday's 8-7 loss to the Angels.
France helped halve the Mariners' deficit with his seventh-inning blast. He had gone 7-for-43 (.163) with five extra-base hits over 11 games since his last multi-hit effort. The 28-year-old infielder is up to a .277/.341/.443 slash line with 19 homers, 73 RBI, 55 runs scored and 23 doubles through 123 contests. He should be able to handle an everyday role as long as a nagging wrist injury that's cost him some time over the last couple of months doesn't flare up again.