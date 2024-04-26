France went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Thursday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

Although France boasts a quality .266 batting average through 22 games, he's been a non-factor in the power department, waiting until his 84th plate appearance to notch his first home run of the campaign. The long ball came in the first inning off Andrew Heaney and plated Julio Rodriguez. His ISO has dropped from .116 to .088 while his strikeout rate sits at 21.8 percent after posting a K-rate lower than 18 percent in three straight seasons.