France went 3-for-4 with a three-run homer in Thursday's 3-0 victory over the Guardians.
The Mariners and Guardians were locked in a scoreless tie until France punched one to the opposite field and over the right-field wall in the bottom of the eighth inning. He also had a single and a double earlier in the game and was the only player on either side with multiple hits. France struggled in the second half last season while battling through a nagging wrist injury, but he's healthy now and should be a good source for batting average with decent power from the middle of Seattle's lineup.