France went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Tuesday's 12-1 loss to the Yankees.

France was the only Mariner with multiple hits on the evening and drove in the team's lone run on an RBI-single to left-center field in the sixth. The 26-year-old has been a bright spot so far this season, slashing .268/.353/.428 with eight homers, 35 RBI, 37 runs scored and a 25:56 BB:K over 317 plate appearances.