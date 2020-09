France went 1-for-4 with a two-run single in a win over the Rangers on Monday.

The trade-deadline acquisition from the Padres came through yet again, delivering the third and fourth RBI of his four-game tenure with the Mariners. France's strong start, which doesn't yet include any extra-base hits but does feature three walks and two runs, supports the notion he should continue to enjoy an everyday role for the balance of the season.