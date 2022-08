France (wrist) went 1-for-5 with a two-run single in an extra-inning loss to the Angels on Friday.

Seeing his first game action since last Saturday, France came through with a clutch game-tying single in the ninth inning to send the game into extras. The 28-year-old was also hampered by an elbow injury in late June and early July, but he's still generated a solid .270 average and .789 OPS in the 18 games he's played since that absence.