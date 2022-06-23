France was removed from Thursday's game against the Athletics in the bottom of the fifth inning due to an apparent left arm injury, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

France's arm was run into while covering first base with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning, and he appeared to be in considerable pain while remaining down for several minutes following the collision. He went 0-for-2 prior to his departure, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available to begin the Mariners' weekend series against the Angels.