Mariners' Ty France: Gets breather amid slump
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
France is not in the starting lineup Saturday at Toronto, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
France has fallen into a 1-for-25 slump and will grab a day of mental and physical rest. Sam Haggerty is covering first base and batting ninth versus the Blue Jays and right-hander Kevin Gausman.
