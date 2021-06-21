France, whose wrist was briefly attended to by a trainer during Sunday's extra-inning win over the Rays, will get an MRI on Monday, the Associated Press reports.

France held his wrist after a swinging strikeout that ended the ninth inning, but he remained in the game for the top of the 10th before being removed for Taylor Trammell. France, who is hitting a blistering .433 over his last eight games, spent time on the injured list earlier in the season due to wrist inflammation, missing the minimum 10 days in that instance.