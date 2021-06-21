France, whose wrist was briefly attended to by a trainer during Sunday's extra-inning win over the Rays, will get an MRI on Monday, the Associated Press reports.

France held his wrist after a swinging strikeout that ended the ninth inning, but he remained in the game for the top of the 10th before being removed for Taylor Trammell. France, who is hitting a blistering .433 over his last eight games, spent time on the injured list earlier in the season due to wrist inflammation, missing the minimum 10 days in that instance.

More News