France went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI groundout during Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the White Sox.

France got the scoring started early by sending an 0-1 cutter from Dallas Keuchel into the left field bleachers. He added an RBI groundout to second base in the fifth inning to cut Chicago's lead to 4-3. Through six appearances, the 27-year-old is slashing .273/.407/.862.