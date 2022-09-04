France went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in a win over the Guardians on Saturday.

France crushed his fourth homer in the last six games during the first inning, opening the scoring on the night with the 383-foot blast to left field. The 27-year-old infielder has now tied the career-high 18 home runs he launched during his breakout 2021 campaign, and he's just five RBI for eclipsing the 73 which accompanied that feat and also currently serve as a high-water mark for him. France's offensive profile has been stellar in all aspects during that six-game power tear, as he also has a double, five singles, two walks, six runs and a tiny 11.5 percent strikeout rate on his way to a .417 average and 1.420 OPS in the sample.