France went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a double during Tuesday's loss to Toronto.
France got the Mariners on the board with a 391-foot shot against Robbie Ray in the sixth inning. He also doubled in the eighth. Although the long ball was France's second over the last three games, the 26-year-old recently endured a 2-for-19 slump at the plate after playing through a minor wrist injury, but it appears he may be on the mend. Across 70 games this season, France is batting .261/.351/.431 with eight homers.