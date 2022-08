France went 3-for-4 with a homer, three runs scored and two RBI in a 9-3 win Tuesday in Detroit.

France hit a solo shot in the second and singled and scored in his next two plate appearances. He's homered in consecutive games after hitting just one long ball in his previous 24 contests. With 16 homers on the season, the All-Star is two shy of his 2021 total when he set a career-high.