France went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 11-3 loss to the Rays.

France singled in the third inning and hit a 427-foot two-run home run in the fifth. He had been mired in a 1-for-20 slump since returning from the IL with a heel injury June 18, and the homer was his first since May 31. On the season, the first baseman is hitting .238 with eight home runs and 29 RBI over 235 at-bats.