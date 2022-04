France went 3-for-5 with a home run, run scored, walk and two RBI in a 5-4 win Sunday over Kansas City.

France hit a two-run homer in the first inning and added two singles and a walk later in the game. The first baseman is on fire with eight hits and seven RBI in his last two games and six multi-hit games in his last eight. Not only has he hit for power and average, the 27-year-old has only eight strikeouts on the season while walking seven times.