The Mariners placed France on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to a right heel injury, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.

France was scratched from Saturday's lineup after he sustained the injury in Friday's 10-9 loss to the Royals when he was hit by a pitch on the right heel. Manager Scott Servais said after Saturday's game that he was "concerned" about France's injury, per Drayer. Tyler Locklear is expected to be called up from Triple-A Tacoma to fill in at first base for the injured France.