France went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Astros.

France extended his hitting streak to five games, and he's notched an extra-base hit in each of those contests. In that span, he's gone 9-for-24 (.375) with two homers and three doubles. The infielder has a .307/.376/.476 slash line with 12 long balls, 50 RBI, 36 runs scored and 18 doubles through 80 contests. He should continue to be a near-everyday presence in the Mariners' lineup.