France, who posted his least productive batting line since his rookie 2019 season in 2023, made changes to his swing this offseason for the first time in his career, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

France's struggles actually began during the latter portion of the 2022 campaign, and given the extended period of below-average performance, the veteran decided to seek out the counsel of Driveline Baseball this offseason. The 29-year-old says the company's biometric data was able to identify where his swing had gone wrong, including pinpointing that he was overusing his hands and that his sequencing from the ground up was very inefficient. France says he's added close to 3.5 mph of bat speed this offseason with the corrections he's been able to make, and manager Scott Servais has been encouraged by what he's seen from France thus far. "I think he looks great," Servais said. "I know it's going to pay off for him when it's going to click, but I know it's going quick. He can hit, he's got track record of it. Being in the best shape he's been in his life, that's part of it, too."