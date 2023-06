France went 2-for-5 with an RBI single in a loss to the Angels on Friday.

France mustered the only multi-hit effort the night for the Mariners, accounting for half of the team's haul in that category. The 28-year-old's hitting streak was extended to five games in the process, and he's sporting a stellar .311 average and .980 OPS across his last 11 games, a stretch during which he's authored four multi-hit tallies overall but has also struck out at an elevated-by-his-standards 22.0 percent clip.