France went 2-for-2 with a double, a home run, two RBI, a walk and two runs in a Cactus League win over the Royals on Tuesday, pushing his spring training average to .615 (8-for-13) across six games.

France has already racked up 19 total bases in 15 plate appearances, and five (two doubles, three home runs) of his eight hits have gone for extra bases. The 26-year-old is slated for full-time designated hitter duties in 2021, with a likely move to third base in 2022 if the team parts ways with Kyle Seager.