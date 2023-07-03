France is absent from the lineup Monday in San Francisco, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
France was shaken up on a collision with the Rays' Isaac Paredes in Sunday's win, although he remained in the game and this is more a case of just giving him a day off. Mike Ford is at first base Monday.
