France (forearm) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers.

France exited Monday's game after getting hit in the right forearm by a pitch. He went through infield drills prior to the game, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports, so it's unlikely he's in line for a long absence, but he'll find himself on the bench for at least one game. The Mariners get an off day Wednesday, so he'll get to rest for at least two days before potentially returning to the lineup Thursday in Boston.