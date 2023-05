France went 2-for-3 with an RBI double, another two-bagger, a walk and a run in a win over the Pirates on Saturday.

France got the Mariners' productive three-run first inning started with an RBI double that plated J.P. Crawford. The productive all-around effort gives France a .412 average over his last six games, a stretch during which his walk rate (13.6 percent) matches his strikeout rate and he's laced five of his seven hits for extra bases, including three home runs.