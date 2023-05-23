France went 2-for-3 with two walks and two runs in a win over the Athletics on Monday.

France set the table nicely on a couple of occasions out of the No. 2 spot in the order during the lopsided win. The 28-year-old had been mired in an 0-for-13 skid over the three games prior to Monday's, and he'd gone eight straight games without a walk prior to the pair of free passes he drew. France's .260 average and .338 on-base percentage are both solid figures, but he's seen 71-drop in slugging percentage from last season's .436 thanks in part to a career-low 25.8 percent hard-contact rate.