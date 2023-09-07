France went 2-for-3 with an RBI single, a run-scoring double, two walks and two runs in a win over the Reds on Wednesday.

A trio of teammates made more noise via the long ball, but France was arguably the biggest thorn in the side of Reds pitching Wednesday by reaching safely in four of his five plate appearances. The 29-year-old pushed his season on-base percentage to .345 with the busy night, his highest figure in that category since June 25.