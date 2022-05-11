France went 2-for-3 with an RBI infield single, a run-scoring hit-by-pitch, a double, a walk and a run in a win over the Phillies on Tuesday.

France was a constant thorn in the side of the Phillies all night as evidenced by his very busy stat line. The burgeoning star had been a bit quiet at the plate after a torrid stretch where he hit .405 (17-for-42) between April 23 and May 3, but Tuesday's productive showing snapped him out of that funk and pushed his season line back to a sterling .320/.396/.475.