France went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 9-2 win over the Orioles.

France has two homers, eight RBI and three doubles over his last 13 games, a span in which he's gone 16-for-45 (.356). The first baseman struggled for most of July, but he's getting back on track as the Mariners surge in pursuit of a wild-card spot. For the season, he's at a .256/.330/.384 slash line with nine homers, 46 RBI, 62 runs scored, one stolen base and 27 doubles through 112 games.