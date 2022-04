France went 5-for-6 with a home run, three runs and five RBI in a 13-7 win over the Royals on Saturday.

France tormented Kansas City pitching all game Saturday, with RBI singles in the first, second and seventh innings and a three-run home run in the eighth to blow the game open. After a modest first week of the season, the 27-year-old has gone 14-for-29 with three home runs and five multi-hit games over his last seven contests to bump his seasonal line to an impressive .356/.441/.610.