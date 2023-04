France went 1-for-3 with an RBI double, a walk and a run in a loss to the Angels on Wednesday.

France's seventh-inning two-bagger plated Sam Haggerty to put the Mariners within two runs of the Angels at the time. The 28-year-old first baseman has opened the season in a manner reminiscent of last year's first stellar half, as he's reached safely in six of his first seven games on his way to a .357 average and .419 on-base percentage (31 plate appearances).