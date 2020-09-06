France, who went 2-for-3 with a bases-loaded walk and a run in a win over the Rangers on Saturday, is 3-for-6 with two RBI, two walks and two runs over his first two games with the Mariners.

France has quickly taken to his new Seattle digs after coming over from the Padres at the trade deadline. The 26-year-old slugger's bat carries no shortage of upside, and the Mariners appear set to afford him an everyday role at the keystone for what remains of the season to see what they have in their promising acquisition.