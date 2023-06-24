France went 3-for-4 with an RBI single, a walk and two runs in a win over the Orioles on Friday.

One night after belting a 430-foot blast in Yankee Stadium, France put together a noteworthy performance of a slightly different stripe. The veteran's current tear at the plate has seen him generate a .358 average and .941 OPS over his last 17 games while generating seven multi-hit efforts. France's 23.0 percent strikeout rate during that span is notably higher than his norm, but a 28.0 percent line-drive rate has helped him to a very elevated .458 BABIP.