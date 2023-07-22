France went 2-for-3 with an RBI double, a walk and a run in a win over the Blue Jays on Friday.

France came through with a clutch two-bagger in the eighth that plated Tom Murphy to knot the game at 2-2. France's overall body of work Friday represented a much-needed respite from what had been an abysmal 1-for-30 slump that had encompassed a nine-game stretch dating back to July 8. France had struck out at an atypically high 29.4 percent clip during his skid, but he'd also been saddled with some abysmal luck in the form of an absurdly low .050 BABIP.