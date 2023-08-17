France went 1-for-1 with an RBI single, three walks and a run in a win over the Royals on Wednesday.

Fresh off a four-hit tally Tuesday, France played some small ball to perfection a day later with a pesky effort that featured his third multi-walk tally over his last 11 games. The veteran infielder carries a .353 average and astounding .511 on-base percentage over the 45 plate appearances covering that span, a sample during which he's also knocked in 10 runs thanks to a .714 average with runners in scoring position.