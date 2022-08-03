site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Ty France: Remains out of lineup
France (wrist) isn't starting Wednesday against the Yankees.
France will be held out of the lineup for a fourth consecutive matchup as he continues to deal with a wrist injury. Kyle Lewis is serving as the designated hitter and batting sixth.
