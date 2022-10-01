site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Ty France: Rests after clinching playoffs
France will sit Saturday against Oakland.
The
Mariners clinched their first playoff berth in 21 years Friday night, and their Saturday lineup reflects that, with several starters getting the day off. Carlos Santana and Abraham Toro will handle the infield corners.
